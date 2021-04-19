The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 3.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

HD traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.46. The stock had a trading volume of 105,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.51 and a 1-year high of $328.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.18.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

