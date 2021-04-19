The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 3.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $46,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.51 and a 52 week high of $328.67. The firm has a market cap of $352.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.18.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

