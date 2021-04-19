The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) & Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Critical Comparison

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oxford Square Capital and The Korea Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and The Korea Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $62.65 million 3.92 -$32.80 million $0.81 6.11 The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Korea Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oxford Square Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and The Korea Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -89.76% 12.00% 7.47% The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of The Korea Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.5% of The Korea Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Korea Fund has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. The Korea Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats The Korea Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields, and earnings-per-share growth to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index. It uses 'Grassroots Research' to make its investments. The Korea Fund, Inc. was formed on August 29, 1984 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.