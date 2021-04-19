The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

The Mosaic stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $114,687,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,629 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

