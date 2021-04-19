The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading Down 8.7%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $38.95. Approximately 12,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 594,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

A number of analysts have commented on ODP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The ODP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get The ODP alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The ODP by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 114,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth $15,061,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The ODP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.