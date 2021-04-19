The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at Argus

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $173.00 to $203.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,354. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

