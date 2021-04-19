The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 543,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SZKBF stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80.

Get The Shizuoka Bank alerts:

About The Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.