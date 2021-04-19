The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 543,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SZKBF stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80.
About The Shizuoka Bank
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.