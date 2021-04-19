The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Warren Olsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.81. 6,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $30.24.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

