The Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Lowered to $87.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Get The Timken alerts:

NYSE TKR opened at $83.29 on Monday. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.