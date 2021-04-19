The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 3.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 83,006 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NYSE TJX opened at $69.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

