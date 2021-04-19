Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $165,866.73 and approximately $4,526.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,285.46 or 0.99971720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00035262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00132288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001013 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

