Tidex Token Trading Up 42.8% Over Last 7 Days (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $556.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

