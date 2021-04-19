Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in March

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS TNHDF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Times Neighborhood has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.62.
About Times Neighborhood
