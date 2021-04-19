Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in March

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TNHDF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Times Neighborhood has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.62.

Get Times Neighborhood alerts:

About Times Neighborhood

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Times Neighborhood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Times Neighborhood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.