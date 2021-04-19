Tokenomy (TEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.74 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and $490,986.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00090287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00669451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

