TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TOWN stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. Research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

