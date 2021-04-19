TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 775 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 317,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,656 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

