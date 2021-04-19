TPG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

