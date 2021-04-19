TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $286.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.26. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $288.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

