TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $523.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.21 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $465.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.83. The company has a market capitalization of $250.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

