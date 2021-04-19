TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

