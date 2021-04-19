TPG Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $113,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 104,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.78 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.