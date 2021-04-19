Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.38.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $181.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.52. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.