Travis Perkins’ (TPRKY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TPRKY traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,129. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

