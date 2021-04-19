TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.73 Million

Brokerages predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report $284.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.70 million to $287.75 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $283.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $998.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $34,399.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,061.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,706. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 2,696.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 316,436 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $83.31. 7,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,422. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

