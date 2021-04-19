TriNet Group (TNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. TriNet Group has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.16-1.39 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.35-3.90 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $84.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,550.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,706. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

