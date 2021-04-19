Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 101,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

