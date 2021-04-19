TROY Price Tops $0.0274 on Major Exchanges (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, TROY has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One TROY coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $257.80 million and $23.20 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00063842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.17 or 0.00280535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.86 or 0.00683577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,833.20 or 1.00164848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.00878794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,405,660,523 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.