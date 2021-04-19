Truist Financial Corp Acquires 26,500 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 573,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

TRIL stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $39,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIL. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

