Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 11,395 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $30,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $16,315,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brunswick by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 151,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $105.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

