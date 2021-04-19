Truist Financial Corp Buys 293 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $57,076,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $2,989,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG opened at $60.83 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

