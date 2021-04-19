Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 21,448 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $44.96 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.