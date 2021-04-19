Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $286,272.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,396 shares of company stock valued at $19,592,011. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $81.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

