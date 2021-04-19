Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,749 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of City worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in City by 1,430.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in City by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of City by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in City by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of City by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of CHCO opened at $80.09 on Monday. City Holding has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

