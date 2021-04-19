Truist Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $84.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price raised by Truist from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

