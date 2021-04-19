Truist Securiti Weighs in on Fidelity National Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NYSE FNF opened at $44.63 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.