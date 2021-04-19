Trust Co. of Vermont Has $6.59 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.80. 96,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,120,965. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

