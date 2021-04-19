Trust Co. of Vermont Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,662,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 493,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,194. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

