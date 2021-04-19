Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 260 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 215,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

