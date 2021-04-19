TSP Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 3.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $188.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

