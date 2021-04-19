TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 1,745.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Trilogy Metals makes up about 1.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.46 on Monday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $354.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TMQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

