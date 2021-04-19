Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$29.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.19.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY opened at C$26.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 93.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.69. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$16.03 and a 1-year high of C$27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.