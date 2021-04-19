Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACVA. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $37.04 on Monday. Tuya has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

