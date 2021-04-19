Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $70.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,003,144. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

