Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $68.00 at Cowen

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of TWTR opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Twitter by 771.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 946,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

