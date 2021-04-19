U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days.

OTCMKTS USBK opened at $0.00 on Monday. U.S.A Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

