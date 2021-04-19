U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 40.8% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $47,000. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 52,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

