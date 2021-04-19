U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.18% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $49,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USPH opened at $109.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

