U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

