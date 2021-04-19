Ubex Hits Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $2.78 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014916 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.84 or 0.00454445 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001842 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

