UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,851 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,527,000 after buying an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,082,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,063,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,359,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $168.47 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average of $199.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

